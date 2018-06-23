If it’s summer, it’s time for a break or holiday

While the summer season has begun, it is also the perfect time for a long holiday. Everyone wants to have a refreshing break during summer, which is regarded the most preferred season for many.

It’s a good time to relax after a hectic work schedule in the first half of the year. Summer is usually the right time for most people to escape from the “burning weather” at this time of the year.

Summer is a much-awaited holiday season, mostly for families as it coincides with the school holiday. So, parents too can enjoy the break with the children. Actually, it’s an ideal holiday time for everyone. Getting the whole family together for a long summer break is never a bad idea. It is stimulating for everyone in the family.

It’s natural for people to take a break every now and then, no matter how busy they are. We all need to get away from every day’s hustle and bustle and break our daily routine.

A short break will always help refresh us, recharge our body and stimulate our spirits.

Generally, summer season brings bright and longer days that mirror the different aspects of nature’s beauty. Each part of the world is distinguished with special natural, historical and cultural characteristics as well as other plus points that make summer more enjoyable there.

For this reason, there would be no excuse for people, but to enjoy summer in one way or the other that could refresh them. Summer always offers a wide range of enjoyment options for people.

Accordingly, people’s plans to enjoy the season are different depending on their interests and budget. Some might be more interested in enjoying time with family through special tourism programmes.

They prefer to tour the different tourist destinations within the country. There are others who are into internal tourism. It could be their way of enjoying a holiday the easy way. Else, it might be their limited budget that restricts them from flying abroad for a holiday.

On the other hand, budget might not be a problem for those who would never enjoy their summer holiday without being away from the country for a while. Such people prefer to spend their summer holiday or part of it in an external tourist destination.

For them, external tourism is more refreshing as well as bringing the real thrill of enjoying a holiday. It is true as we sometimes need to think out of the box. We need to get out of the place to get our minds and spirits refreshed.

As people are different in the way they think and behave, they are also different in the way they see and enjoy life. Each one of us has a different perception of life. What matters is we should live the moment, enjoy life and take in the experience.

We have to live the moment with all its lessons. As Mahatma Gandhi, leader of India’s Independence movement, said: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

In order to enjoy life, we should balance between the life’s necessities and having a break is a significant one. It’s as important for us as maintenance for machines.

You never know that health breakdown might happen to people due to excessive work, stress and work pressure. Just give yourself a break and experience the difference in your feelings, spirit and memory. Have a refreshing break.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com