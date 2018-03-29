IDC, ITA discuss information security challenges

MUSCAT: IDC, a specialised international company in organising IT conferences, in cooperation with the Information Technology Authority (ITA) organised at Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday IT Security Summit 2018.

The event was attended by Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA and a number of information technology security sector officials at some public and private organisations.

The IT Security Summit 2018, which was held under the theme ‘Delivering Pervasive Security for the Digital Era’, discusses the security challenges faced by organisations in the Sultanate and the Middle East (ME) countries and the efforts made for digital transformation.

The Summit highlights the Sultanate’s experience in this field. It will outline what factors they need to consider in their security road maps for the future.

Maisaa bint Said al Dhankiyah, Information Security Specialist at ITA presented a working paper on the efforts made by Oman National Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) to create a safe e-environment and its cooperation with the vital infrastructure sectors in the Sultanate, such as oil, gas, electricity, water, health, transportation and other.

Saleh bin Khamis al Hashmi, Director of e-Government Security Services at ITA presented a working paper on the emerging technologies in cybersecurity fields namely the smart dust which serves the ‘Internet of Things’ by making human bodies interact with e-devices after planting a small chip in the human body.

It should be noted that the ITA’s support for the organisation of specialized international conferences in information security comes within the efforts it makes to protect information security in the Sultanate. — ONA

