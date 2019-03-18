Iconic Omantel HQ building nearing completion: OMRAN

Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) and Talal Said al Maamari, CEO of Omantel, undertook an executive site inspection visit to the New Omantel headquarters project at Madinat Al Irfan Business Park. The CEOs and senior representatives of both companies were briefed on the various packages of the project which is nearing completion with 95 per cent of construction completed.

The uniquely designed Omantel HQ project, developed by OMRAN, and designed by International Consultants, is set to be the first building to stand in Madinat Al Irfan Business Park. The project is developed to a high standard of Green Building specifications.

Following the site tour, Peter Walichnowski, CEO of OMRAN, said: “The New Omantel Headquarters project reaffirms OMRAN’s leadership in the development of innovative projects across the country. We commend the project team for their outstanding dedication to the delivery of this project, while sustaining the highest levels of quality, health, safety and achieving 10 million hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI).”

“The new headquarters of Omantel will contribute to supporting OMRAN’s future development plans in Madinat Al Irfan Business Park, further attracting the local private sector and prospective investors.

“The completion and handover of the project is pegged for mid-2019,” Walichnowski added.

Talal al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, said: “The new Omantel headquarters in Madinat Al Irfan Business Park is a true embodiment of what the company represents. As the Sultanate’s first and integrated telecommunications provider, quality, sustainability and innovation are at the core of what we do. We continuously strive to provide our people, organisations and businesses with the best possible communications experience, and we believe the new headquarters will pave the way for fulfilling all communications needs of our customers.”

The design brief for the building, which was developed jointly by OMRAN and Omantel, required the building to reflect the architectural and technical advancement in telecommunications, maximise efficient internal layouts and be cost effective and sustainable.

The result is an iconic exterior that takes inspiration from the Omani Massar, sculpted to show the flowing and overlapping of the Omani headdress, establishing a visually clear form representative of Oman and ultimately becoming recognisable as one of the Muscat skylines iconic buildings.

