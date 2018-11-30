Icelandair scraps plan to buy its rival WOW air

Copenhagen: Icelandair said it had scrapped its all-share deal to buy WOW air that had aimed to create a stronger international competitor, sending its shares down 10 per cent. Privately-held Wow air, which has been reducing the size of its fleet and said its cash flow was under pressure due to stricter terms from creditors and lessors, said it was looking at other opportunities but did not give details.

Scrapping the merger follows the collapse in October of Icelandic-owned and Copehagen-based Primera Air, highlighting intense industry competition that has also driven Air Berlin and Britain’s Monarch Airlines out of business.

The failure of the merger could also knock Iceland’s economy, which has become increasingly reliant on tourism. The central bank has said concerns about WOW air’s financing have been weighing on the krona in recent weeks. — Reuters

