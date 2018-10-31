ICC CEO Richardson to attend as special guest

MUSCAT: Dave Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of International Cricket Council (ICC), will be coming to Oman specially to attend the opening of Oman Cricket Academy in Amerat on November 5.

Richardson will be the most high profile international cricket administrative to visit Oman and his presence is sure to add more weight to a special occasion.

Oman Cricket has laid out plans to extend a warm welcome to the ICC top man. He is also expected to meet the national teams and view excellent training facilities at OCA.

With Oman rising in stature as a quality cricket centre, eminent sports personalities have been visiting the country, former Australian cricketer Geoff Lawson being the latest who was in the Sultanate on a private visit in August.

Richardson, who played 42 Tests and 122 One-day Internationals for South Africa between 1992 and 1998, was appointed ICC’s first General Manager in 2002.

Ten years later, he became the new ICC CEO and has been at the helm of affairs, leading the game’s governing body as an efficient administrator.

The 59-year old former South African wicketkeeper has already announced his decision to step down as the ICC CEO after the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Richardson scored 1,359 runs in Tests and 868 in ODIs.

