The Ministry of Transport and Communications will open a 17-km stretch of the second phase of Ibri-Yanqul road today. The first phase of the project was opened for traffic recently from the Qarn Kabsh roundabout in the Wilayat of Ibri to the Al Aaridh township (5 km). The 34-km Ibri-Yanqul dual carriageway, once completed will ease traffic and reduce accidents as well as boost tourism and other economic activities.

