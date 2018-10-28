Ibri crowned under-12 National TT champions

MUSCAT, Oct 28 – Ibri club were crowned champions of the (under-12) National Table Tennis Championship, which concluded on Saturday at Muscat Grand Mall (MGM) under the organisation of Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC). Ibri’s star player Ahmed al Riyami, clinched the under-12 singles title as he edged Mohammed al Moutaa 3-1 in the final match. Ayman al Shehi came third. Back to the team competitions, all the nine teams took part in the tournament which began on Thursday, divided into three groups. From group one, Ibri (A) and Ibri (B) teams qualified for the next round while Ibri (B) and Al Etifaq (B) team sealed qualifications spot to the next round. From third group, Al Etifaq (A) led the group while Ibri (D) team were in the second position.

Al Etifaq (B) team stunned 2-0 Ibri (D) team in quarterfinal round. Al Etifaq (A) team sealed semifinal spot through registering a 2/0 over Ibri (C). Ibri (A) team qualified for the semifinal round through a bye. In the final match, Ibri (A) beat Al Etifaq (A) 2/0 to lift the title of the U-12 tournament.

At the end of the final match, Mohammed bin Khamis al Sunaidy, Chief Financial Officer at Oman Fiber Optic company, who was the chief guest, distributed the awards to the top winners in presence of top dignitaries, officials and clubs representatives.

The three-day tournament was officiated by many official referees of OTTC namely: Maryam al Alawi, Aiysha al Saidi, Hamood al Hajri and Al Julanda al Mawali. Fahad al Abri was the general referee of the tournament, Khalid al Zaabi was the tournament manager and Mohammed al Jassasi was the general supervisor.

OTTC’s purpose of organising the tournament at MGM is to boost the game among the general audience. Moreover, OTTC aimed to reach to all society categories and raise their awareness on table tennis sport. “The U-12 tournament achieved all its objectives which we mapped for it. We used to get series of questions from the general audience on how to join in different TT activities and tournament. That is the idea behind organising the activities in the malls and big centres. We will have some more tournaments to be organised inside the malls,” Abdullah BaMukhalef, Chairman of Oman Table Tennis Committee, said.

Adil Al Balushi