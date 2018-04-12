Business 

IAG considers bid for Norwegian

Oman Observer

London: IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, is mulling a potential takeover of low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle after building up a minority holding, it said on Thursday.
Norwegian’s shares jumped by nearly 20 per cent on the Oslo stock exchange following the news.
London-listed International Airlines Group (IAG) revealed the news in a brief statement in which it noted press speculation over a possible bid for Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier after Ryanair and Easyjet.
“IAG considers Norwegian to be an attractive investment and has acquired a 4.61 per cent ownership position in the airline,” it said. — AFP

You May Also Like

Snap sets valuation at lower end of expectation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Snap sets valuation at lower end of expectation

Muriya launches Phase II of Hawana Salalah project

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muriya launches Phase II of Hawana Salalah project

Toshiba eyes stake sale in chip business

Oman Observer Comments Off on Toshiba eyes stake sale in chip business
%d bloggers like this: