IAG considers bid for Norwegian

London: IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, is mulling a potential takeover of low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle after building up a minority holding, it said on Thursday.

Norwegian’s shares jumped by nearly 20 per cent on the Oslo stock exchange following the news.

London-listed International Airlines Group (IAG) revealed the news in a brief statement in which it noted press speculation over a possible bid for Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier after Ryanair and Easyjet.

“IAG considers Norwegian to be an attractive investment and has acquired a 4.61 per cent ownership position in the airline,” it said. — AFP

