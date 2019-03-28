I-T denies Karnataka CM’s charges on raids

Bengaluru: The Income-Tax Department on Thursday refuted Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s charges of “revenge politics” and said the raids on contractors in the state were based on credible information.

“So far, no MP (member of Parliament), MLA (member of Legislative Assembly) or minister has been covered in the searches that are being carried out on contractors and connected persons across the state,” BR Balakrishnan, I-T Director-General for Karnataka and Goa, said in a statement here.

The official said the searches covered an entire spectrum and resulted in collection of credible evidence on tax evasion. In a series of tweets earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing revenge politics by using the I-T Department to carry out raids on important leaders of Karnataka’s ruling coalition of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress.

He called the raids Modi’s surgical strike in the open to threaten his rivals.

“Highly deplorable to use the government machinery and corrupt officials to harass opponents during election time,” he tweeted. — IANS

