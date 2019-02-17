‘I am and I will’ campaign to boost cancer awareness

SALALAH, Feb 17 – A large number of men, women and children took part in a cancer awareness walkathon, which started from Old Airport, touched Wali Office roundabout and came back covering a distance of eight kilometres.

The walkathon was organised by the Dhofar University Foundation Programme (DU-FP) under the theme of ‘I am and I will’, which suggested every individual’s resolve to fight cancer and stand behind those who are suffering from it.

The event marked World Cancer Day, which is observed on February 4 globally and the idea behind it was to raise general awareness about lifestyle changes to fight the disease, which has taken alarming proportion.

Some fund raised out of sponsorship and individual donations would go for Dar al Hanan project of the Oman Cancer Association.

“Dar al Hanan is a home-away-from-home that has been established to care for families which bring children suffering from Cancer to Muscat from anywhere in the Sultanate for treatment. By managing transportation, accommodation and meals for these families, Dar al Hanan provides a way for parents to focus on their children’s essential healthcare needs,” said Faisal Ben Khalifa, Director of Foundation Programme.

This is the second edition of cancer walkathon organised by the DU-FP, but first public participation for the cause as the earlier event was held inside the university campus last year.

The event this year had broader participation from some public and private sector establishments, as the crowd that assembled at the venue of the walkathon gave a strong message that a disease like cancer is curable in most cases if diagnosed and treated early with modern drugs and treatment modalities.

Commenting on the importance of the walkathon, Ben Khalifa said: “I am impressed with the people’s participation. It shows that more and more people are aware of the problem. The walkathon is successful in sending the message that with some awareness and life style changes, the menace of cancer can be defeated. I thank the participants for coming and boosting our awareness drive.”

The DU-FP, according to him, has put the event in its annual calendar marking International Cancer Day with a resolve to create awareness among the people of Salalah and the wider community of Dhofar.

