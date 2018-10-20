Science Tech 

Hyundai’s Kona EV ready to hit the road

Carmaker Hyundai is developing a crossover sports utility vehicle (SUV) named Kona and the electric vehicle (EV) is reportedly ready to hit the road.
While industry stalwarts like Ford and startups like Tesla dominate the conversation around the future of the EV market, Hyundai is out here quietly developing the crossover SUV that can travel farther on a single charge — 258 miles, to be precise— than any other electric vehicle on the market, Engadget reported last week.

