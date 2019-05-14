Hyderabadi community to organize iftar on May 17

Muscat: Hyderabadi community iftar will be held on Friday, May 17 at the Clock Tower, Ruwi, organizers informed.

The annual community Iftar is being organized under the umbrella of the newly formed Deccani Wing of the Indian Social Club which represents the Hyderabadi community in Oman.

“Fasting Muslims will gather to break the fast at the fixed time. The iftar will be followed by the Maghreb prayer. Arrangements have also been made for women and children, who are again expected to be a large part of the gathering like on earlier occasions”, Suhail Khan, lead organiser of the Iftar said.

The tradition of organising Hyderabadi community Iftar was started 17 years ago and this largely-attended Iftar was a grand success for the participation of people from different walks of life.