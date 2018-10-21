Hutchison Ports Sohar welcomes maiden call of Hyundai KME service

Muscat, OCT 21 – Hutchison Ports Sohar has welcomed the maiden call of Hyundai Merchant Marine’s (HMM) Korean Middle East Express (KME) service at Sohar Port’s Terminal C. The welcome event was graced by Said bin Hamdoon al Harthi, Under-Secretary of Ports and Maritime Affairs at the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Celebrating the call of the service, Albert Pang, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar, said, “We are very happy to welcome Hyundai’s KME service at Terminal C. These weekly direct calls from mega-vessels are a testament to the terminal’s ability to handle them as well as to global shipping lines’ confidence in Hutchison Ports Sohar’s operational efficiency. This strengthens Hutchison Ports Sohar’s position as not just the preferred gateway to Oman but also as a transshipment hub for the region.”

Welcoming the vessel, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port and Freezone said, “As Sohar Port and Freezone steadily grows, we foresee more and larger vessels visiting the Port in the months and years ahead. Today’s maiden call of largest ever HMM vessel to visit Sohar Port signifies a strong symbol of the growing levels of trade and friendly relations enjoyed between the Republic of Korea and the Sultanate of Oman. Together with our partners Hutchison Ports Sohar, we strive to deliver professional and efficient port services to ensure the positive reputation of SOHAR is upheld with shipping companies all around the world. It is also thanks to the continuous investments at the Port that we are capable of receiving vessels of this size, and we hope to see further success with a record number of vessel calls by the end of 2018.”

The visiting vessel, Hyundai Pride, connects Korea to the Middle East. It is capable of carrying up to 13,154 TEU and is 366.5 metres long. It is the largest HMM vessel to have called at Terminal C. Hutchison Ports Sohar is a joint-venture between Hutchison Ports, the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, Steinweg of the Netherlands and a number of well-established Omani investors. Hutchison Ports Sohar is a modern container-handling facility capable of accommodating the latest generation of mega-vessels. Hutchison Ports is the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 52 ports spanning 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia.

