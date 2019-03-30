Hutchison Ports Sohar hosts interactive session with traders

Muscat, March 30 – In its initiative to penetrate the ever-growing trade in the market, Hutchison Ports Sohar in coordination with Oman Customs, conducted an interactive sharing session for the Overseas Chinese Businessmen Association of Oman in the last week of March. The session was carried out in the association’s premises in Barka and saw a considerable turnout of the Oman based end users.

The workshop that was aimed to highlight the benefits and ease of business of shipping cargo through the Port of Sohar and to introduce the technological updates by the Oman Customs and the terminal, lasted for two hours concluding with a Q&A session.

The attendees were happy to know they are enjoying significant cost benefit by using the Port of Sohar as a gateway to arrange their shipments. In addition to the smooth business process and savings, the terminal also facilitates the Customs clearance process through its on-dock Custom Inspection facility.

Anacin Kum, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar who steered this workshop said, “This workshop today is a part of our continuous efforts to reach out to the end-user community to facilitate the trade in Sohar. Productivity of our terminal is amongst the best in the region, for example average external tractor turn-time is less than 30 minutes and we are committed to further upgrade our services by increasing our quayside and landside equipment and launching more e-platforms for all the port users.”

Major Hussein Ali al Jabri from Oman Customs shed some light on the Bayan system — an online Integrated Customs Management System and Single Electronic Window. It is designed to facilitate convenient and fast clearance of goods and to reduce the administrative and logistical burden from the trade communities.

Other great initiatives by the Customs are, the AEO Program which gives the authorised parties privileges such as pre-release of goods, reduced inspection procedures, the acceptance of bank guarantees or written guarantees for goods received in the freezones and free customs agent arrangement which allows the traders to handle the clearing process instead of appointing third parties.

The workshop certainly opened doors to smooth business process for both, the terminal as well as the traders.

Terminal gears up for forging close ties with customer that will not only help to provide a better logistics platform to the traders but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of the country.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is now offering over 60 direct calls every week to 30 ports covering all major ports in China, South East Asia, Indian Subcontinents, United States and Middle East.

