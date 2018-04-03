Hunger strike, train blockage in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday saw hunger strikes, blocking of trains, and traders downing their shutters in protest against the Central government’s failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) de-spite a Supreme Court order.

The ruling AIADMK held a day-long hunger strike across the state with Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam sitting on fast here while in districts, the protest was led by other ministers and party leaders.

The protest, that began at 8 am, concluded 5 pm. Speaking at the venue, Palaniswami blamed rival DMK for the state not getting Cauvery waters.

He said the DMK government in the state did not renew the water sharing agreement with Karnataka in 1974 which in turn resulted in the current situation.

Meanwhile DMK leader M K Stalin termed AIADMK’s hunger strike as a drama.

Stalin said instead of condemning the BJP-led government for not constituting the CMB, the AIADMK has practised low-level politics by blaming his party and the Congress for the Cauvery issue.

He said the AIADMK fast is a drama just to show that they too protested for Cauvery water.

The DMK and its allies, who have also called for a shut down strike on Thursday, continued their protests by blocking suburban trains.

Abiding to a call by the traders association, several shops across the state were closed. Tamil Nadu political leaders say the Bharatiya Janata Party was acting in favour of Karnataka. —

