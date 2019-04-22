‘Humanisation of media’ stressed

KUWAIT: Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, during the opening ceremony of the 16th Arab Media Forum at Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait launched an initiative to honour three youth activities celebrating man during the Media Family Forum in the Sultanate. Dr al Hasani said in a speech that the forum is held this year under the theme “Media: Changes of Industry,” which necessitates changing the form of Arab and global media and that the modern technology facing the traditional media should not be a concern because it is a means with man at its centre and it has provided and facilitated dialogue and interaction language.

He affirmed that man is at the centre of the idea of “Humanising Media” at the individual, institutional levels and Arab and international organisations.

Mohammed al Jabri, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the State of Kuwait, welcomed in his speech the selection of the Sultanate as the guest of honour of the 16th Arab Media Forum. He said that the Sultanate has a great influence in supporting culture, thought and media in various activities and events.

He added that the Omani media is witnessing a development and success that goes hand in hand with its cultural and civilised heritage that is deeply rooted in the Gulf and Arab history.

He pointed out that the media industry and investment in media is more important for building of humanity to find generations capable of taking national responsibility away from the ideas of extremism and hatred.

Bader al Din al Alali, Assistant Secretary-General for the Telecommunications Sector at the Arab League, also addressed the role of media professionals in facing crises and conflicts in the region.

Madhi al Khamis, Secretary-General of the Arab Forum, expressed his confidence that the forum would come up with a tangible outcome that would contribute to enhancing the Arab media process and serving its issues.

During the ceremony, a documentary was screened highlighting part of the Omani media history.

The media forum also honoured Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Director General and Editor-in-Chief of Oman News Agency, Chairman of the Omani Journalists Association, in addition to a number of media, writers and artists. — ONA

