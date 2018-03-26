Huge sum recovered from phone firm

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) recovered RO 61,644 for a number of consumers following amicable settlements with a company selling mobile phones.

There were are 240 complaints received by PACP in 2014 against one of the specialized companies in the field of selling mobile phone. There were delay in the supply of phones even after the full-payment of money by an institution.

The investigation found that the accumulated amounts incurred by the institution as a result of the delay amounted to more than RO61, 000 . It was agreed that the company will return all amounts received from the consumers.

