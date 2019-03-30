Huawei unveils P30 series with next-gen camera

Chinese telecommunications and consumer electronics manufacturer Huawei last week launched two industry-first, advanced camera smartphones — Huawei P30 and P30 Pro. Huawei P30 Pro is the first smartphone to have a 5x periscope-like optical zoom and four cameras on the back. The four rear-camera system on P30 Pro has 20MP ultra-wide, 40MP wide-angle, 8MP 5X telephoto and a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens. Huawei P30 has a “SuperSensing” 40MP Leica triple camera setup — 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide and 40MP wide-angle lens. Both handsets come with a 32MP selfie camera. Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC and will run Android Pie with an EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

Currently launched for the European and Chinese markets, the devices will come to India in April. “The latest Huawei P30 series represents a breakthrough after decades of digital camera technology development that will rewrite the rules and reshape the perception that consumers have of mobile photography,” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, told the audience at a glittering launch event in Paris. “Innovations such as the Huawei ‘SuperSpectrum Sensor’ and ‘SuperZoom Lens’ allow us to push the envelope of not just photography, but videography as well — a frontier long overdue for disruption,” Yu added.

Huawei P30 Pro will come with a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) OLED display with curved edges and a “water-drop” notch. Huawei P30, on the other hand, will have a usual non-curved 6.1 inch display with a waterdrop notch and thin bezels. Huawei P30 Pro will be packed with a 4,200mAh battery. On the other hand, P30 will have a smaller 3,650mAh battery, screen fingerprint reader, will be water and dust resistant and will come in five colours (body).