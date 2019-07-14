Business 

Huawei plans layoffs at its US operations

Oman Observer

NEW YORK: Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is planning extensive layoffs in the United States as the Chinese telecoms equipment company grapples with its US blacklisting, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The layoffs are expected to affect jobs at Huawei’s US-based research and development subsidiary Futurewei Technologies, which employs about 850 people in research labs across the United States, the Journal said. — Reuters

