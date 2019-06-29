Huawei inaugurates largest experience store in Oman

MUSCAT, JUNE 29 – Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has opened its largest and second experience store in Muscat. The new store on the ground floor of City Centre Muscat is also the smartphone giant’s second biggest experience store in the region. The inauguration of the flagship retail experience store consolidates Huawei’s long-standing position as a leader of technology, innovative devices and exceptional products in the Sultanate.

The opening event was led by Ian Li, President of Huawei CBG, Middle East Multi Countries and popular football star Ali al Habsi who attended the ceremony as special guest and met with his fans. Jassim al Balushi, Chairman, ABT Group Oman, Huawei’s partner and official distributor in Oman was also present during the inauguration and celebrated this milestone alongside Huawei and the brand’s enthusiasts.

On the day of the inauguration and for two consecutive days, Huawei also revealed various offers and giveaways to mark the event, 10 per cent off all tablets.

With every purchase of a Huawei smartphone, consumers received a gift card worth up to RO 50, while those who bought the Matebook 13 got a Huawei Watch GT for free with their purchase. For one day only, the Huawei Experience Store also offered those who spent over RO 50 the chance to enter into a prize draw to win a Huawei P30 device. For technology buffs, the Experience Store in City Centre Muscat is now offering the limited-edition Amber Sunrise P30 Pro, which includes 512 GB of storage and is released in limited quantity.

Ian Li — President of Huawei CBG, Middle East Multi Countries commented, “We are thrilled to be expanding our retail presence here as an essential part of our growth objectives in Oman. As a global market leader, we are committed to bringing the best user experience and most intelligent technology to our customers.

This is a dedicated Huawei store with all our products, smartphones, accessories, tablets, PCs, and even the IOT products. We promise our customers to continue working on channel expansion in Oman, providing wider product availability to meet their needs for Huawei products.”

“We are proud of what we have accomplished in the Middle East the past few years. Thanks to the trust of our customers, we have strong presence in Oman, which is definitely one of the fast-growing markets,” added Ian Li. “We are succeeding during such a challenging time in the smartphone market. Our efforts to grow as an iconic technology company is evident with the fact that our global brand awareness increased to 86 per cent in 2018. Our focus now is to make people know that our products are found at retailers. We will continue to invest great efforts to introduce products that feed the Omani consumer’s appetite for pioneering technology and innovation, while creating value and premium user experiences.”

