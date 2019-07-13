Huawei builds first ever 5G network in Europe

Chinese tech giant Huawei had built next-generation 5G mobile phone network in Monaco, making the sovereign city-state in the French Rivera the first European country to be fully covered by 5G. “5G world premiere: Monaco Telecom first full 5G country! Ultra-high-speed recorded at 1.4Gbps. 5G included in all mobile packages,” Xavier Niel, the operator’s owner wrote on a Twitter message. Frederic Genta, Monaco interdepartmental delegate in charge of the digital transition, for his turn, hailed “a paradigm change” thanks to 5G mobile phone network from the Chinese firm Huawei. “5G is the promise of a better quality of life for all and exceptional opportunities. It will allow to adapt life to our needs,” he said.

