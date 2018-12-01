HTC not leaving smartphone business: Report

HTC said it will not give up its handset business as it believes that the handset has become indispensable to human life and that the related key VR technology will play a key role for the future development of mobile devices. Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has said it is working towards releasing new devices by the end of this year and in early 2019, the DigiTimes reported. The smartphone player has reportedly said that it is contemplating to launch a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of HTC U12 life by the end of December. — IANS

