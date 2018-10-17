HSBC Bank Oman celebrates 70 years of doing business in Oman

MUSCAT: To mark seven decades of serving the nation and shaping its banking landscape, HSBC Bank Oman hosted a special reception at the Al Bustan Palace Hotel recently. The special event to commemorate HSBC Bank Oman’s 70th anniversary in the Sultanate was held under the patronage of Sayyid Shabib bin Taimur al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Environmental Affairs.

Reflecting on the Bank’s history and future, the programme highlighted the achievements of HSBC Bank Oman since it opened its first branch in Muscat in 1948. The event also celebrated the significant role HSBC has played in Oman’s banking history in support of the country’s economic development.

The event was attended by dignitaries from a cross section of society and long-time customers of the Bank.

During the event the Bank also launched a special edition coffee table book, which showcases the succession of achievements that have been marked by both HSBC Bank Oman and by the Sultanate in the last seven decades. The book includes testimonials from long standing clients, who have been with the Bank since its inception, and ex-employees recounting their personal experience in the Bank.

In his keynote speech, Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, Chairman, HSBC Bank Oman said, “We are delighted to be here today celebrating HSBC’s 70th anniversary in Oman. Operating since 1948, we are proud to have been part of Oman’s banking history, uniquely positioned as a strong local bank with unmatched international connections.”

Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles also extended his sincere gratitude to the people of Oman for their trust in the Bank over the past 70-years reiterating the Bank’s commitment to continue its success journey in the country.

Since its inception in 1948, the Bank’s association with Oman has been a story of collaboration and growth. Today HSBC Bank Oman has a large base of active clients and a presence across the length and breadth of the Sultanate from Khasab in the north in Musandam governorate to Dhalkout in the south in Governorate of Dhofar.

