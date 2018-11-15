How to achieve that beautiful body you always wanted

HOLISTIC WELLNESS –

When it comes to owning a wonderfully shaped body, dreams do come true. Did you know?

In order to achieve it, you have to believe in the magic of protein. By ensuring the balanced intake of protein, you’d be utilising the full use of this bodybuilder and shaper.

Let me show you how.

Beauty and strength go hand-in-glove

So what is all the controversy about? The authorities have their scientific researched views.

Before we proceed, remember that with everything, always err on the side of caution. Too much of anything is harmful and this is a fact.

Armed with this knowledge, let’s discuss first. What Is protein? Where do you find it?

Protein is one of three main classes of food.

Proteins are made of amino acids, which function as a cell’s “building blocks.”

Cells need protein to grow and to mend themselves. Protein is found in many foods — fish, poultry, meat, eggs, legumes, nuts, and dairy products.

However, the body does not store protein, unlike fat and carbohydrates, and therefore has no reservoir to draw on when it needs a new supply.

So now you assume the solution is to eat protein all day long. Not so fast, remember the advised adage “too much of anything is harmful!”

If truth be known, we need less total protein than you might think. But we could benefit getting more protein from better food sources.

Fortunately, we need a modest amount of protein to function well. Our regular diets contain our daily requirement unless you are a sports person or a bodybuilder when your professional adviser will monitor your daily protein intake to suit the purpose.

There is a bodybuilder myth going around. They say, ‘eat more protein to build more muscle’!

More protein does not build more muscle or leaner bodies. Extra protein does not give you extra strength.

Although protein is indispensable, it boosts metabolism, increases satiety [the feeling of fullness for a longer period], promotes fat loss, helps build muscle during weight training and helps to preserve muscle, particularly in the elderly.

The body uses protein to build and repair tissues, to make enzymes, hormones, and other body chemicals. Protein is an important building block of bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood. Hair and nails are mostly made of protein.

Now comes the sensible part to a ‘shapely, healthy body.’ Although it is medically unknown, the effect of eating a high-protein diet over the long term, it is sensible to know that your body requires a balanced diet.

What is that balance, you’d ask? The answer: Carbohydrates!

I can hear you groan. No!

But, what if I told you that, you will attain your ‘dream shapely body’ with enough energy to fly you to the stars and back, and keep you in a constant state of ‘high’ serotonin [happy hormone] levels?

This is what a balanced diet of Protein and Carbohydrates, with daily moderate exercise will do for you.

Energy — A positive and happy outlook on life

Health — A beautiful, shapely body

“The world loves you; they want to drink in your beauty, and share a piece of your happiness”! So if you really want to achieve the body you want, study a balanced diet. And you need not thank me for this reminder.

Dr Mary Ann is the director of marketing and development of Al Nahda Hotels and Resorts. She is a 2018 Middle East Women in Leadership Awardee specialising in holistic wellness. She pioneered the said industry in the country. Her clients include the who’s who of the region and the Sultanate.

observerwellness@gmail.com