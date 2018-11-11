How SMEs learn practical business knowledge

There are many different ways to become a successful businessperson but without listening to the experience of others who already made it can make the struggle a daunting task.

The second edition of ‘Tijarati Series’ held at National Bank of Oman’s headquarters is a platform that brings together customers, start-ups, successful entrepreneurs and SMEs to share their personal journeys of trials and tribulations as they venture into the business world.

In last week’s gathering, Othman al Mandhari, Founder and CEO of InnoTech and awarded as the best entrepreneur in Oman in 2017 by Riyada — the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development in Oman, explained the importance of having a strong strategy in order to make a business successful.

Founded in 2013 by three young Omani engineers, Innotech today provides prototyping and manufacturing solutions in the Sultanate supporting inventors and entrepreneurs to make their ideas into prototypes and products.

Also a provider of Virtual Reality applications and educational courses in 3d printing, programming and designing, they are one of the pioneers for this technology in the country and they’ve face many difficulties which made the company stronger in all front.

The event also included an open panel discussion with leading members of the start-up community, including Dr Ahmed al Ghassani, CEO at the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada), Malak al Shaibani, Director-General of National Business Centre (NBC) and Abdullah al Jufaili, General- Manager of Sharakah.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of passion as the driving force for any successful business supported by effective back-office processes.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises represent a significant portion of all businesses in Oman. They can make a strong contribution to the country by creating jobs, empowering youth and diversifying the economy,” said Fawaz Sulaiman al Riyami, AGM — Head of Small & Medium Enterprises at NBO.

“NBO has always been a backer of Oman’s strategic economic agenda and will continue to work towards promoting and encouraging SMEs to play a larger role in the future of the country’s GDP. We hope that the ‘Tijariti Series’ motivates existing SMEs to sustain performance and growth by sharing personal journeys on the road to success.”

‘Tijarati’ offers not just traditional banking services. It offers access to free SME advisory services, which include workshops on skill development, financial management, bookkeeping, HR management, and IT as well as providing a platform for networking with the business community.

Additional services include mentoring from senior management as well as skill development, training, and financial management at the NBO Academy of Excellence.

