How about a snow park and ice-skating in mall?

Muscat, Oct 31 – The retail sector in the Sultanate is expected to grow with the opening of some sprawling commercial complexes in the coming months. Not just that, it promises to offer something out of the ordinary.

Most visitors will be looking at offerings beyond the usual food courts, play zones, restaurants and garment stores.

“All malls in Oman have little to offer in terms of recreational value. It is about shopping and food. We hope these projects will live up to their promises and offer things that aren’t available in the market,” a senior retail sector consultant told the Observer.

“Malls in this part of world have a huge potential for outdoor activities due to the climatic conditions. People turn to commercial complexes for a break from home and there is not much to offer. With snow parks, aquariums and indoor mountain climbing facilities that have been promised, things should change in the next year or so,” he said.

Apart from over 300 retail outlets, the Mall of Oman project in Bausher will have a large snow park that can give a different experience to residents and citizens alike. Al Araimi Boulevard, expected to open this year, promises to offer climbing and bowling facilities, besides the trampoline park.

The Mall of Muscat will host an aquarium and a snow park, something the residents have seen in some neighbouring and other big cities.

“There should be facilities for personality development of the children, including the role-playing scenarios that are not available in Oman,” said Amna al Balushi, who has come across dolphin and shark watching inside malls abroad.

“We don’t have to repeat the same stuff, but certainly offer more than what we currently have for both tourists and the local population,” she added. In Barka, The Walk project, to be ready in 2020, will have a ski park, an ice-skating rink, an indoor water park, a trampoline park, a virtual reality complex (VR), a family entertainment centre, a rock climbing slope and other adventures.

“These offerings are really interesting. Hope it will make a difference to the tourism and entertainment landscape of Oman,” said Victor Gomes, a father of two youngsters. “As they grow up, their options for recreation get narrowed down. A few different things will bring out the extra difference,” he said.

Vinod Nair