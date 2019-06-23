Housing Ministry inks pact to develop e-services

Muscat: The Minister of Housing, Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, inked an agreement with the Bahwan CyberTech to develop e-services for the Ministry of Housing within Oman Digital and e-Government Initiatives, in coordination with Information Technology Authority (ITA), in the presence of Saif bin Amer al Shaqsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Housing and Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA.

Under the agreement, a platform will be established that will provide more than 60 electronic services covering most of the ministry’s services in the areas of planning, surveying, land, real estate registration, social housing and real estate development, as well as the customers’ services.

Bahwan CyberTech will develop the required applications for the platform, guided by the previous consultative study prepared by the Ministry in coordination with the Information Technology Authority.

Under the agreement, it is hoped that the new platform of the Ministry of Housing will be activated by the end of 2020 through various channels, including the Ministry’s website and the applications of smart phones.

The electronic platform, for example, will speed up the obtaining and approval of drawings quickly and directly, without the need to visit the ministry, in coordination with the rules of geographic data systems associated with other government institutions.

The platform will also allow visitors to access their properties directly. In the area of social housing, electronic integration with other relevant institutions will be activated by linking databases without the need for citizen to go to the ministry. –ONA