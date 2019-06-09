Housing minister inspects projects in Al Batinah

SuHAR: Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, on Sunday inspected the compensation residential schemes on Al Batinah Expressway. The minister reviewed the workflow and the accomplishment rate at the projects urging the construction firms to step up the work in order to hand over the houses as soon as possible. The minister also visited the new Liwa City project where he inspected the work and reviewed the implementation rate of the residential facilities at the project. He reviewed the execution of the infrastructure projects and the under construction health centre as well as the residential units which includes more than 150 houses. He urged the relevant authorities to follow up the implementation of the service facilities so as to coincide with the finalisation of the construction of the residential units. — ONA

