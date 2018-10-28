Local Main 

House raided in Amerat for illegal furniture work

Muscat: The urban inspection department of the Directorate General of Muscat Municipality in Amerat raided a house, where expatriate workers illegally conducted carpentry acitivities, including sofa-making.

 

