Hotels to get boost from mega events

Muscat, Oct 27 – Occupancy rates for hotels in Oman are expected to get a boost with two prestigious events lined up for the coming weeks. Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre will host the largest international event for road transport, mobility and logistics for the International Road Transport Union’s (IRU) World Congress next week. The new non-sponsored visa rules are expected to boost inbound tourism in the current year, especially from Russia, China and India, according to officials.

Among tourists, the biggest jump has been in the number of travellers from Asia, which saw a 13.7 per cent increase to 118,462 at the end of August 2018 from 104,171 during the same period last year, according to National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). High-level speakers, including ministers, CEOs, industry thought leaders, innovators and disruptors, in addition to heads of UN agencies and other leading international organisations, will address participants from over 100 countries at the IRU Congress. Also supported by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), IRONMAN 70.3, the 5i50 triathlon competition, will be held in Muscat from November 18.

The 1.5km swim, and 40km and 10km run is a perfect preparation for athletes and beginners in the lead-up to the main event. IRONMAN 70.3 Oman course will pass through beautiful views of the port city as they complete a 1.9km swim, 90.1km bike ride and 21.1km run during the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3. The Red Bull Titan Of The Hill‘s 2nd edition, a competitive platform for bikers in Oman and the region and amateur downhill mountain bike event will be held from November 23 at Misfat Al Abriyeen near Al Hamra in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. Riders carry their bikes to the top of the village to the start and then ride down against the clock.

The average occupancy rates of hotels in Oman were only 56.5 per cent at the end of August 2018, according to NCSI. It was 54.6 per cent during the same period in 2017. Occupancy rates in the summer months of August this year was 50.5 per cent, 45.7 in July and 36.3 in June. It may be noted the occupancy figures especially for August and July were aided by the Khareef season in the Dhofar Governorate. There has also been a 3.4 per cent rise in the American tourists which rose to 34,185 at the end of August 2018 from 33,070 at the same period last year.

