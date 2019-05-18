Hotel revenues grow by 10.4%

MUSCAT: The total revenue of hotels in the three-to-five-star category rose by 10.4 per cent to RO 71.3 million till the end of March 2019 compared to RO 64.6 million for the same period the previous year. However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 2.3 per cent to touch 68.4 per cent at the end of March against 70.1 per cent for the same period of 2018, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The total number of guests in hotels showed a significant increase by 11.3 per cent in the three-month period of 2019, reaching 483,995 guests from 435,033 for the same period of 2018.

