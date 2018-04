MUSCAT: The three to five-star hotels occupancy rate in the Sultanate grew by 10.1 per cent by the end of January 2018 to hit 65.1 per cent compared to 59.2 per cent by the end of January 2017.

The revenues also grew by 11.4 per cent to RO 19.758 million compared to RO 17.732 million by the end of January 2017.

The statistics released by the National Center for Statistics and Information on the three to five star hotels’ indices pointed out that the total number of guests as of the end of January 2018 stood at 132,759 compared to 118,953 by the end of January 2017, a growth by 11.6 per cent.

The number of European guests, who constitute the highest number, stood at 54,503 by the end of January 2018 compared to 44,678 by the end of January 2017, a growth by 22 per cent.

The number of Omani guests stood at 31,769; a decline by 8.3 per cent compared to 34,643 by the end of January 2017.

The number of GCC guests stood at 15,886 compared to 13,733 from the Asians, 6,347 from North and South Americas, 5,422 from Arab non-GCC states, 2,018 from Oceania, 1,014 from Africa and 2,068 from other nationalities. — ONA

