Hot coffee contains more antioxidants than cold coffee

Hot coffee has higher levels of antioxidants than cold coffee, which are believed to be responsible for some health benefits, says a new study. The study explored that hot coffee has some measurable health benefits, including lower risk of some cancers, diabetes and depression. For the study, researchers from Thomas Jefferson University in the US showed that hot coffee had more total titratable acids — any acid that can lose proton(s) in an acid-base reaction — which may be responsible for the hot cup’s higher antioxidant levels.

