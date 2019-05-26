Hot air balloons to spice up Salalah Tourism Festival

SALALAH, May 26 – The Organising Committee of the Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) is geared up to make this year’s festival more interesting and attractive with new features and facilities. The committee has already shortlisted many programmes for the one-month extravaganza, while many others are still under the scrutiny of the committee.

This was stated by Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, during a brief interaction with the local media and Chairman of Sabeen Group, which is introducing ‘hot air balloon carnival’ in the STF this season. The chief of Dhofar Municipality put stress on public-private partnership (PPP) to boost the festival by bringing new and attractive events at the STF.

During the meeting, Al Shanfari, who is also Chairman of the Organising Committee of the STF, put stress on the municipality’s keenness to provide full support to various attractive events being brought here to cheer the festival visitors.

“I am really happy to hear about the ‘hot air balloon carnival’ being brought to Salalah during the festival and I thank Sabeen Group Chairman Khalid al Nabhani for this. I assure full support to the event because more than a business, it is going to add value to the Salalah Tourism Festival,” he said. He expressed happiness over the fact that an important event would be organised jointly by competent government agencies and a private sector company.

“I got to know from the programme organisers that the ‘hot air balloon carnival’ would attract many other businesses from small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which would be an additional boost to Omani entrepreneurs,” he said.

Al Shanfari was also happy over the fact that along with the ‘hot air balloon carnival’, there would be accompanying events, including theatre and other artistic performances, as well as laser displays of balloons and many other events.

Khaled al Nabhani of Sabeen Group said an event of this magnitude was being held for the first time in the GCC countries. He said the company was taking all possible measures to make a foolproof and safe event for the STF.

“We have decided the venue at Sahalnoot the venue for the event, which would start on July 22 under the under the auspices of Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar,” he said.

Commenting on hot balloon ride fee, Al Nabhani said it would be RO 10 and 15 depending upon the ride.

He also assured to come out with more interesting ideas for the STF and introduce them at right opportunity.

