Hosting OF youth health meet discussed

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, received in his office on Sunday Dr Mamdooh Wahba, Vice-President of the International Federation of Young Health, currently visiting the Sultanate. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial conversations and touched on means of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Federation. The guest’s visit to the Sultanate was for preparation of the Second Annual Regional Adolescent and Youth Health Conference in the Middle East region, which will be organised by the ministry, represented by the School and University Health Department in cooperation with the International Federation of Young Health. The meeting was attended by Dr Said al Lamki, MoH Director-General of Primary Healthcare, along with a number of senior officials. — ONA

