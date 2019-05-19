Hospitals stand ready to provide services

MUSCAT, MAY 19 – The Ministry of Health (MoH) said that it has readied all the health institutions to deal with the situation arising from the climate condition in the Sultanate. The Ministry continues to provide health services in all the governorates during the climate condition, as well as providing all the needs for the health institutions in terms of the human resources, medical devices, medicines and other logistics services, a statement said.

The Minister of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Health Services of North Al Sharqiyah Governorate responded to the call of duty in coordination with Royal Oman Police Aviation and the Public Authority of Civil Defence and Ambulance, where Ibra Hospital received three injured persons.

The statement said that there was one case of death due to drowning.

“All health institutions will continue working efficiently without any obstacles providing the health services, noticing that some roads leading the Wadi Bani Khalid Hospital are impassable”, the statement said.

The MoH, represented by the Emergency & Crisis Management Centre has closely monitored the climate situation develops in coordination with the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre of the Public Authority of Civil Aviation. The Ministry has formed a task team to activate the national health emergency plan at the central level in the governorates.

Therefore, the Ministry assured its preparedness for such climate cases, where the other governorates near the governorate expected to be affected by the climate weather are fully prepared to supply and cover the health services with medications, medical requirement and human resources when needed.

In addition, the central warehouses of the Ministry are ready to send additional shipments of medications and other medical materials to all the governorates, hospitals and health centres in accordance to the supply plans and other plans that are activated for the Engineering Affairs, IT, Blood Bank, communication alternatives in case of interruption, as well as providing generators.

