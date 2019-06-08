Horses, riders spice up Eid festival

A horse show was organised in Al Thabti village in the Wilayat of Ibra on the third day of Eid al Fitr. Thirty horsemen from across the wilayat took part in traditional horse shows including the well-known Hambal. Highly skilled horse riders staged the Ardha show by racing while standing on horsebacks. The event was attended by a big crowd of horse enthusiasts who flocked to the venue from many wilayats to witness the Omani equestrian heritage. Al Thabti village is well-known for its traditional horse events especially during the Eid and national occasions.

