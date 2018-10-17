Horse racing season to begin today

MUSCAT: The horse racing season, organised by Royal Horse Racing Club, will begin at the Al Rahba racecourse in Barka province on Thursday. The first raceday will be held under the auspices of Abbas bin Abdullah al Bahrani, Head of Financial Affairs at Royal Court Affairs. Unveiling the details at a press conference, Brigadier General Abdulrazak Abdulqadier al Shahwarzi, Commander of Royal Cavalry and general supervisor of horse racing, said the season will include 20 racedays, three of them Classic racedays: National Day’s Cup next November, Oman Derby Cup in January 2019 and the Final raceday on April 6, 2019.

The commander said that horse racing is witnessing great development according to international horse experts. “The development of racing has contributed to giving attention to race horses and purchasing best horses to compete them in races in addition to breeding the horses. This encourages sale and purchase of horses in Oman and gave motivation to citizens to take part in outside races and to achieve good results in various participation. So Omani horse owner, trainer and rider are seen on the podium,” he added.