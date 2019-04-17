Hormuz Grand Muscat gets HACCP certification

MUSCAT: Hormuz Grand Muscat, a Radisson Collection Hotel, has received the HACCP certification (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point), a globally recognised Food Safety Management System certification. This scheme is also recognised in Oman as a major food safety initiative for any food establishment including hotels, restaurants and catering organisations. The award was presented by John Rosario, Certification Manager from Bureau Veritas Oman to Panos Panagis, General Manager & District Director Radisson Hotel Group Oman.

HACCP defines the requirements for effective control of food safety and ensures Hormuz Grand‘s commitment to continuously meet the expectations of guests, as well as maintaining an impeccable, hygienic environment across all hotel premises. The Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point certificate acknowledges that the property is compliant with international industry standards for food safety, quality and nutrition.

Hormuz Grand Muscat Executive Chef Thierry Quintric said, “our hotel is committed to delivering excellence in everything we do and to exceed the needs of our guests across all areas. I congratulate the team for their efforts in undertaking this distinctive Award and we are proud of this hard-earned achievement making HACCP a central part of our food production.”

Panos Panagis, General Manager & District Director Oman, affirmed, “We being a Radisson Collection Hotel aim to deliver luxurious and exceptional experiences and will solidify the Hotel’s position as an iconic landmark in Muscat. With local touches and aesthetic beauty, the Hormuz Grand, Muscat provides guests with a portrait of the richness of Oman’s culture and heritage.”

