Hope fading for 10 miners trapped underground at Pakistan colliery

QUETTA: At least 10 miners are trapped more than a kilometre underground after a fire started by an electrical short circuit in a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the fire spreading poisonous carbon monoxide gas inside the mine, some 35 kilometres east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

Abdullah Shahwani, a top official for the industry in the province, said 11 miners were working around 1,200 metres underground when the accident happened.

“Fire erupted due to a cable short circuit, causing the spread of poisonous monoxide gas,” Shahwani said. One miner has been rescued but 10 remain trapped inside, he said.

“Hopes of their survival are very slim as rescue workers have reached only 360 metres inside the mine,” Shahwani said, roughly 20 hours after the accident occurred.

The spread of carbon monoxide was hampering the attempt to reach the miners, said rescuer Mohammad Shafqat. The coal mine is run by the state-owned Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation.

Most coal mines in the province are notorious for poor safety standards and facilities, and similar deadly accidents have occurred in the past.

MINE INVESTMENT DISPUTES

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered investigations into the massive 5.84-billion-dollar penalty imposed on Pakistan by the international arbitration tribunal of the World Bank following the denial of a major mining lease in 2011.

A special commission will investigate those responsible for making Pakistan suffer such a loss.

On Friday, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ruled after more than seven years of arbitration claims filed against the country by Tethyan Copper Co Pty Limited.

“The government of Pakistan reserves its right to pursue any and all legal remedies available to it under the ICSID regime, international law and all other relevant laws to safeguard its interests,” a statement issued by the attorney general’s office said.

Tethyan Copper, a joint venture held equally by Antofagasta and Barrick Gold Corp, had claimed 8.5 billion dollars in damages against Pakistan for rejecting its lease application for mining in Reko Diq,in the restive province of Balochistan.

“We remain willing to discuss the potential for a negotiated settlement with Pakistan and will continue to protect our commercial interests and legal rights until the conclusion of this dispute, “Tethyan Copper Chairman William Hayes said.

Pakistan said it welcomes the offer to work towards a negotiated settlement.

Tethyan Copper had completed a feasibility study before the denial of the mining lease application.

The study showed that Reko Diq had one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, and had a potential mine life of over 50 years and an estimated initial capital investment of over $3 billion. — AFP/dpa