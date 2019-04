Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, presided over the sixth honouring ceremony

for personnel in the field of joint youth work in the categories of ‘Public and juristic personalities’ and ‘Creative Youth.’ The honour is bestowed on personalities who have contributed to domestic and external services to youth and sports sectors in the GCC countries.

