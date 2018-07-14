Honor 10 GT is Huawei’s first 8GB RAM smartphone

Huawei has officially unveiled the first phone from its lineup that carries a whopping 8 GB of RAM. Not even its Porsche edition phones have that much memory.

It’s officially called the Honor 10 GT, and its predecessor by contrast, the Honor 10, only had 4 or 6 GB RAM options when it was released in China this past April.

The Honor 10 GT will basically have the same specs and design as the standard Honor 10. It sports a 5.8-inch 2,280 x 1,080 LCD display, and down below is a fingerprint scanner in the form of a front-facing button. Besides the chin and the notch where the 24-megapixel selfie camera sits, the screen is nearly edge-to-edge. The Honor 10 GT is powered by a proprietary Kirin 970 processor and a 3,400 mAh battery to keep everything juiced up. There’s some power-related features on the software side, too, including something called GPU Turbo that’ll reportedly increase performance by up to 60 per cent while also lowering battery consumption by up to 30 per cent.

Those looking for other enhancements will be disappointed, as the Honor 10 GT doesn’t really have a lot of changes when compared with its predecessor. But the differences that are there matter a lot. Users probably won’t notice those performance changes until they put the device through intensive tasks, like 3D gaming.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack is also built into the phone, something that’s increasingly disappearing from modern smartphones, to the detriment of fans of wired setups. The phone also supports fast charging technology and can be juiced up from 0 to 50 per cent in just 25 minutes via its USB Type-C port. The Honor 10 GT is running EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

The device will go on sale on July 24 at Honor’s online store and JD.com, but pricing remains to be determined. Just for comparison, the 6 GB variant currently goes for CNY 2,599 — or about $390, so expect the Honor 10 GT to cost slightly more than that. Whether this is coming stateside has yet to be determined.

