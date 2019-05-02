Honing skills in calligraphy

SALALAH: The two-week training course on calligraphy and handicrafts, organised by the Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA) affiliated to the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science (SQHCCS) in the Governorate of Dhofar, concluded at Sultan Qaboos Youth Centre in Salalah on Thursday.

Twenty-one OSFA members in the governorate took part in the training course under the supervision of Omani artist Yousra bint Salem Mqaibil, OSFA and Youth Studio member who has specialised in crafts.

The course comes as part of OSFA’s annual plans and programmes in Dhofar in order to develop the abilities and skills of its members in calligraphy and handicrafts. — ONA

