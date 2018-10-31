Homoeo doctor wins excellence award

MUSCAT: Dr Deepak Sharma, a homoeopathic doctor practising in Oman since 1996, has been honoured with “ Pride of Middle East” for his contribution and achievements in alternative medicine (homoeopathy) in Middle East. The award was conferred on him by Princess Dr Mom Luang Rajadarasri Jayankura of Thailand in a ceremony organised by Global Achievers Alliance, an Indo-Thai non profit organisation which recognises people from around the world, who have made a difference in their fields and contributed to the society as a whole. Dr Deepak said that the award was a pleasant surprise and thanked His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for allowing the practice of homoeopathy in Oman 23 years back.

