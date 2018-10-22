Home & Building Show 2018 begins in Muscat

Muscat: the Home & Building Show 2018 got under way yesterday, 22 October 2018, unleashing opportunities for business, trade, investment, networking and agency representation encompassing products, technologies and services centring on the home and building environment.

The three-day event was formally inaugurated by Eng Mohsin bin Mohammed Al Sheikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

All throughout yesterday, throngs of people converged on Hall 3 of the convention centre where scores of local, regional and international firms are showcasing their latest offerings in home and building related equipment, fittings and innovative solutions.

In all, around 800 different brands drawn from over 30 countries are on display amid the high-tech settings of the convention centre. Together, they represent the most comprehensive collection of products, technologies and services related to the home and building environment ever to be showcased in the Sultanate.

Given the event’s immense popularity as the signature trade fair of Oman’s vibrant home and building construction industry, a number of international trade promotion agencies are participating in the 2018 edition. Trade associations from India, Italy, Iran and Egypt, which are major players in the home and building construction sector, have set up dedicated pavilions to show off their formidable domestic manufacturing and technological capabilities. They include Confindustria Marmomacchine (Italy), Advantage Austria and the Egyptian Furniture Export Council.

Indeed, the Home & Building Show 2018 has been conceived and organized to appeal to a wide array of professionals and executives who are part of Oman’s rapidly growing and vibrant building and construction sector. Included in this list are Architects, Building Consultants, Building Material Suppliers, Contractors, Engineers, Facilities Managers, Home Builders & Homeowners, Interior Designers, Investors, Landscaping Professionals, Building Materials Manufacturers and Distributors, MEP Contractors, Project Managers, and Real Estate Developers.

Returning to this year’s show by popular demand is a selection of exhibitors best known for their delightful offerings in natural stones and ceramics. Their exquisite wares are targeted at customers at the high-end of the market.

The Home & Building Show 2018 is organized by Global Exhibitions & Conferences LLC (GEC). Backing the three-day event are reputed local Omani firms New Home for World Projects (Gold Sponsor), Windows 2000 (Silver Sponsor) and Al Ritaj Modern Ent. LLC (Visitor Badge and Lanyard Sponsor). Visiting hours are: 10 am – 1 pm and 4.00 pm to 9.00 pm