Holistic Wellness: Your Face, Your Fortune (Your face is a reflection of your health)

Last week, we started our conversation regarding Instant Face Lift just by using the natural power of your fingers. By pressing certain points of your face, you are also stimulating your vital organs, intestines, and circulatory system, which keep you filled with energy and good health. Below is a continuation of that discussion and we will also be touching how Your Face is Your Fortune which means that your face is a reflection of your health.

Remember:

1) Your eyes are your guide.

2) Work on both sides of your face simultaneously, [left and the right sides], except the Centre Points on your face [Centre Points – a) Chin; b) Under the Nose, just above the centre point of the lips;

c) Centre of the Eyes, the point between the eyebrows]

3) Press each Point with the INDEX Finger-Tips – 10 times to each point

Point No. 13. [UNDER EYES – LINE]

Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Inner corners of your eyes, down to the Under-eye Bone structure. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No. 14

Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Pupils of your eyes [Centre of each eye], down to the Under-eye Bone structure. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No. 15.

Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Outer Corners of your eyes, down to the Under-eye Bone structure. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No. 16 [BROW – LINE]

Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Inner corners of your eyes, up to the Inner Eyebrow Bone structure. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No. 17

Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Pupils of your eyes [Centre of each eye], up to the Eyebrow Bone structure. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No. 18

Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Outer Corners of your eyes, down to the outer Eyebrow Bone structure. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Do every day, at home or at work, and enjoy their delicious benefits!

Our second topic for the day is how your face is your fortune. If you’re wondering how, here’s the answer.

Each part of the face represents various parts of the body, and the organs contained there-in. This article will create awareness on the health of your body and organs. If there is swelling, tenderness, or a change in colour, in any one of these facial structural areas; be vigilant.

Observe any changes in sleeping patterns, dietary habits, or a new prescribed medication. Generally, inflammation and tenderness will subside on its own; however, if it intensifies, consult your General Physician.

Forehead – represent the abdominal area [bladder, gall bladder, and stomach]

Between the Eyebrows – represent the liver and kidneys

Outer eyebrows – represent the thyroid

Nose & (Upper cheek bones) – represent the heart

Lower (hollow cheek area) – represent the lungs

Lips & Chin areas – represent the lower abdomen [spleen, stomach, small & large Intestine]

Ears – represent kidneys

Keep your body healthy, happy, and hydrated, with exercise, natural unprocessed foods, and water and watch that glow.

Cheers to a healthy body, glowing face, and gorgeousness.

Next week, we will be tackling “How to make your own daily Skin-Care products, from your kitchen-shelf’ from cleansers, scrubs, masks and moisturisers for skin brightening glow.

Dr MaryAnn Roberta

observerwellness@gmail.com