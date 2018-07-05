Holistic Wellness: Instant Face Lift (Unbelievable but true)

No Botox here, just your delightful fingers!

You not only get an Instant face-lift and glowing skin but, you stimulate your Vital Organs, Intestines, and Circulatory System, which keep you filled with energy and good health. Sounds too good? Happily, it is true.

Now concentrate, this is vitally important. Let’s start, shall we?

1. Your eyes are your guide.

2. Work on both sides of your face simultaneously, [left and the right sides], except the Centre Points on your face [Centre Points – a) Chin; b) Under the Nose, just above the centre point of the lips; c) Centre of the Eyes, the point between the eyebrows]

3. Press each Point with the INDEX Finger-Tips – 10 times to each point.

Let’s get started, shall we:

[CHIN — LINE]

Point No.1 — Draw an imaginary line with your Index finger, from the centre point between your eyes, down over the top of your nose, over the centre point of your lips, down to the centre of your chin. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tip, with very firm pressure [lift the finger after each count]

Point No.2 — Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Inner Corners of your eyes, down to your chin Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No.3 — Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Pupils of your eyes [Centre of each eye], down to your chin Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No.4 — Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Outer Corner of your eyes, down to your chin Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count].

[LIP — LINE]

Point No.5 — Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Inner Corner of your eyes, down to the outer corners of your Lips, Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No.6 — Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Inner Corner of your eyes, down to the outer corners of your Lips, Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No.7 .— Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Pupils of your eyes [Centre of each eye], down to the cheeks [in line with the outer corners of the Lips, Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No.8 — Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Outer Corners of your eyes, down to the cheeks [in line with the outer corners of the Lips, Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

TIP OF THE NOSE — LINE]

Point No.9. — Draw an imaginary line with your Index finger, from the centre point between your eyes, down over the top of your nose, to the centre point under the nose, above the centre point of your top lip. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tip, with very firm pressure [lift the finger after each count]

Point No.10 — Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Inner corners of your eyes, down to the outer corners of the Nose. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No.11 — Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Pupils of your eyes [Centre of each eye], down to the cheeks [in line with the outer corners of the nostrils]. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Point No.12 — Draw an imaginary line with your index fingers, from the Outer Corners of your eyes, down to the cheeks [in line with the outer corners of the Nostrils. Press 10 times with your Index Finger Tips with very firm pressure, [lift the fingers after each count]

Well-done! Do these things every day — at home or at work. It is wonderfully relaxing with delicious benefits! Watch-out for Part 2 next week.

Dr MaryAnn Roberta

observerwellness@gmail.com