Holiday rush lifts hotel occupancy

Muscat: The occupancy rates in hotels, hotel apartments and tourist camps witnessed significant increase during Eid al-Fitr holidays. According to experts, this massive influx of tourists – both domestic and foreign — during Eid holidays resulted from the diverse tourism elements for which the Sultanate is known.

The total number of tourists who arrived in Khasab and Dibba ports in the Musandam governorate reached 5,923 during the season. Musandam is a major tourist destination throughout the year, due to its various types of elements and attractions.

The occupancy at Khasab hotel was 100 per cent, followed by Atana Musanda and Atana Khasab with 90 per cent each. The Diwan Al Ameer and Al Buhaiah hotels had occupancy of 65 per cent and 78 per cent respectively. Atlal Diba hotel had 50 per cent and the Dibba Beach Resort had occupancy rate of 57 per cent.

The governorate also saw the influx of tourists from the United Arab Emirates who had come here using the tourist visa system application in the guarantees and sponsorships of individuals or tourist groups. The governorate also received the Indian tourist ship Karina.

This cruise ship has come to the Sultanate for the first time to be followed by 15 other ships during summer. This was for the first time that a number of tourist cruise ships were visiting the Sultanate outside their season. According to the tourism ministry, the increase in the number of tourist ships visiting the Sultanate is a positive development. “It shows growth in the movement of tourist ships and an extension beyond winter tourist season”, it said in a statement.

In Al Dakhiliyah governorate, tourists in large number flocked to Al-Jabal Al-Akhdar. There was also huge influx of visitors to the Misfah Al Ebreen and Jebel Shams, as well as other tourist destinations of the governorate to enjoy the chill weather in the green mountains. The Tourism Department in the governorate, in cooperation with others organisations, organized the celebrations of Eid Al Fitr in sports centre of the Lulu Hypermart in Nizwa. These celebrations included many recreational activities.

Shurfat al Alamein Hotel, in cooperation with the Tourism Department of Al-Dakhliyah governorate also organized a number of activities during Eid Al-Fitr holiday including competitions, children’s sports, independent camps and entertainment. The number of tourists who visited water ponds in Wilayat Bani Khalid in North Al Sharqiyah governorate reached to 8,552 during Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The damage to the water ponds in Wilayat Wadi Bani Khalid caused by recent rains and flowing of wadis has been repaired. The scientific centre in the turtle reserve of Ras Al Jinz at Ras Al Hadd and sands of beautiful beaches are also major attractions. The Wadi Al Shab and Wadi Tiwi also saw large number of tourists.

This was also due to the close proximity of the governorate from Muscat from where it is easy for tourists to reach there and enjoy its environments. In cooperation with the Omani Women Association, the department of tourism of the governorate organised some recreational activities as Eid celebrations in wilayat Masirah’s marine park.

The number of visitors of the Science Centre of Ras Al Ganz at Ras Al Hadd of Wilayat Sur reached 1,500 during the holiday period The turtle reserve is one of the major attractions of tourism coming from many countries of the world. They come here to see all types of turtles nesting in the reserve.