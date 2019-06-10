Holiday rush lifts hotel occupancy

MUSCAT, JUNE 10 – The occupancy rates in hotels, hotel apartments and tourist camps witnessed significant increase during Eid al Fitr holidays.

According to experts, this massive influx of tourists — both domestic and foreign — during Eid holidays resulted from the diverse tourism elements for which the Sultanate is known.

The total number of tourists who arrived in Khasab and Daba ports in Musandam Governorate reached 5,923 during the season.

Musandam is a major tourist destination throughout the year, due to its various types of elements and attractions.

The occupancy at Khasab hotel was 100 per cent, followed by Atana Musandam and Atana Khasab with 90 per cent each.

The Diwan Al Ameer and Al Buhaiah hotels had occupancy of 65 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively. Atlal Diba hotel had 50 per cent and the Dibba Beach Resort had occupancy rate of 57 per cent.

The governorate also saw the influx of tourists from the UAE.

The governorate also received the Indian tourist ship Karina.

This cruise ship has come to the Sultanate for the first time to be followed by 15 other ships during summer. This was for the first time that a number of tourist cruise ships were visiting the Sultanate off season.

According to the Tourism Ministry, the increase in the number of tourist ships visiting the Sultanate is a positive development.

“It shows growth in the movement of tourist ships and an extension beyond winter tourist season,” it said in a statement.

In Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, tourists in large number flocked to Jabal Akhdhar. There was also huge influx of visitors to the Misfat Al Abriyeen and Jabal Shams, as well as other tourist destinations of the governorate to enjoy the chill weather in the green mountains.

The tourism department in the governorate, in cooperation with other organisations, organised the Eid celebrations at Lulu Hypermarket in Nizwa. These celebrations included many recreational activities.

Shurfat Al Alamein Hotel, in cooperation with the Tourism Department of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, also organised a number of activities during Eid holidays including competitions, children’s sports, independent camps and entertainment.

The number of tourists who visited ponds in the Wilayat of Bani Khalid in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate reached to 8,552 during the holidays.

The damage to the ponds in Wadi Bani Khalid caused by recent rains. The turtle reserve at Ras Al Hadd, Wadi Shab and Wadi Tiwi also received a large number of tourists. The number of visitors at Ras Al Hadd reached 1,500 during the holidays. The turtle reserve is one of the major attractions of tourism coming from many countries of the world. They come here to see all types of turtles nesting in the reserve.

In cooperation with the Omani Women Association, the department of tourism of the governorate organised Eid celebrations in the Wilayat of Masirah.

