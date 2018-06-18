Holiday hangover

MUSCAT, June 18 – Although holidaymakers have started returning to the capital after celebrating Eid al Fitr on Monday, employee attendance is unlikely to be full both in the government and private sector offices.

Several of them, as usual, are likely to stay back in their native places to spend time with their relatives, while others may extend their holidays using the three days that fall before the weekend.

Those familiar with the situation also point out that there will be absenteeism as many employees will combine the holidays with their annual leave.

“Trends from previous years indicate there has been employee absence whenever they were to resume duty in the middle of the week after holidays,” said a senior official at a government establishment.

According to him, some people treat holidays as an “opportunity to stay away from work”.

“It should not be allowed. Action should be taken against the errant workers,” he said, pointing out at the last Eid al Adha holidays which fell in the beginning of the week.

Both government and private sector were given Eid al Fitr holidays from Thursday till Monday.

Interest in the ongoing Fifa World Cup is running high among both citizens and residents.

“This may also deter many from attending office as they want to enjoy the game along with their friends,” said Saif al Balushi, a public relations official.

In a recent survey by GulfTalent, employers across the Middle East are set to witness a major productivity drop from June 14 to July 15 as a result of the football World Cup.

“The presence of a large number of expatriates in the region, many from countries represented in the tournament, is further ramping up excitement,” the online recruitment firm said in the report.

The survey found that managers, who were themselves inclined to watch the games, were more likely to give flexibility to their employees to watch them.

Moreover, they were more willing to give their subordinates time off on days when their own personal favourite teams were playing.

Meanwhile, traffic on the main roads witnessed a marginal increase as some of the people started returning to the capital after the holidays.

So was the rise in the arrivals at the airport and bus terminals.

Most native Omanis are expected to return to the city from their villages in the morning to join work.

Similarly, there has been a rise in the number of people visiting the markets to buy grocery and other items of daily needs amid whispers of exchange of Eid greetings.

SAMUEL KUTTY